Tipperary gardaí appeal for information on Nenagh burglary

The gardaí in Tipperary are appealing for witnesses in relation to the burglary of a premises in Silver Street, Nenagh, which occurred in the early hours on Wednesday of last week.
CCTV images from the area are being viewed by local gardaí.
Meanwhile, in Newtown village outside Nenagh, a car was taken without the consent of the owner sometime between Saturday and Monday last.
It was later found at Gooig, Castleconnell.
LEFT: The wedding of Dan Breen to Brigid Malone at Glenagat House in New Inn on June 12, 1921. RIGHT: The 2021 re-enactment in the film which can be seen on Culture Night at the Excel.
