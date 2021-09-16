Nenagh Éire Óg gear up for final match against Borrisoleigh

Senior: Well done to our seniors who came out on top of a hard fought game against Roscrea last Saturday evening. The final score in the game was 2-22 to 0-26 with Philip Hickey and Tommy Heffernan getting the goals. Our final group game will be against Borrisoleigh on the weekend of September 25-26

Junior: Our Junior A hurlers will play Kilruane in their final group game next weekend. The game is fixed for 4pm next Saturday in Toomevara.

Lotto: Last Monday night’s lotto jackpot was €6,800. Please support our lotto and play online through the link on the club website.

Tipperary Draw: The Tipperary Draw for 2021/2022 was launched recently and the first draw will take place on Friday, October 1.

Our promoters will be contacting existing members over the coming weeks and we are also looking for new members to join the draw. This is a great draw with terrific prizes each month including a car, holiday and cash prizes.

The Tipperary Draw has been a great fundraiser for the club over the years and we ask that our supporters and members once again get behind this great draw.

Please contact Bartley Ryan at 086 735 8359 for further information and if you would like to join the draw.

Club Development: Work on the new hurling wall is almost complete and it looks amazing. Please remember to stay off the astro until the final works are completed. Everyone will be notified when the hurling wall and astro are available for use by club members.

Any remaining donations can be paid over to your fundraising representative. Any remaining tax forms associated with your donation should be given to your fundraising representative along with details of the names you wish to have included on the club development jigsaw wall.

Specsavers Ireland Young Journalist: Congratulations to Odhran Cahill on his excellent journalistic talents. Odhran was lucky to be chosen by Specsavers Ireland to interview Lee Keegan and Frank Burns in advance of last Saturday's All Ireland Football Final. Well done Odhran on a really great interview.

Under 5: Training continues every Saturday morning from 10 - 11am. Anyone else interested in joining Under 5 training please contact Erica on 0868774496. Please make contact as soon as you can as an online health questionnaire needs to be completed before taking part.

Under 7: Training continues on Tuesday evenings 6-7pm for the next couple of weeks and Saturday mornings 10-11am. As always we would love to see new faces.

Under 9: Hurling training continues Tuesday 6-7pm and Saturday 10-11am with football training on Wednesday 5.30-6.30pm. Great to see new boys joining who are always more than welcome.

Under 11: Under 11 hurlers had a busy weekend with all three teams playing. One team played Silvermines in Dolla on Friday evening last while the other two teams played Dúrlas Óg in Thurles. Great efforts by all the players and coaches to ensure all 39 boys available this weekend got a full match each.

Training continues this week on Tuesday evening. We look forward to using the new hurling wall and astro turf over the next few months. New members welcome, if anybody wishes to start they can contact us on 0874086439 or through the club social media pages.

Under 13: Under 13A hurlers lost to Silvermines by four points in Ballina last Tuesday evening at quarter-final stage. This was a great game played at a very fast pace on a very warm sunny evening. The boys played excellently right throughout the match only to concede two late goals in the final six minutes but the boys battled very hard to the finish. This group also travelled to Ahane last Friday evening for a challenge game where they again played extremely well and have improved consistently over the year. We played Newport on Tuesday evening in the plate semi final.

Under 13D hurlers advanced to the north semi-final last Wednesday evening after a convincing performance against Kiladangan and came out victorious by seven points. The boys now meet Toomevara in the semi-final this Wednesday evening in Dolla at 6:30.

Under 15: Under U15 hurlers will play in the quarter final v Borrisoleigh in Dolla next Thursday evening at 6.30. Best wishes to the boys.

Under 17: Under 17 hurlers played Roscrea in the North semi-final last Monday evening. In advance of the semi-final the boys were presented with Nenagh Éire Óg tops by Tom Gleeson on behalf of Irishcomputers. Sincere thanks to Irishcomputers for their kind sponsorship.