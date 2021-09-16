Tipperary vaccinations: Additional walk-in clinic in Nenagh this weekend

Another series of scheduled walk-in vaccination clinics for adults, and children aged 12 and over, has been organised across the Mid-West COVID-19 Vaccination Centres in Nenagh, Limerick, and Ennis this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, September 17-19.

These local clinics form part of the nationwide effort to maximise uptake for Pfizer Dose 1&2 and Modern Dose 2 vaccinations, and to provide easy access for those people who have received AstraZeneca Dose 1 and who now, as per national guidance, can receive the Pfizer vaccine as their second dose.

The clinics will take place at the following locations and times this weekend:

Saturday, September 18: Nenagh, Abbey Court Hotel, Pfizer Dose 1 & 2, 9am-6pm

Friday, September 17: Limerick Racecourse, Pfizer Dose 1 & 2, 2pm-7pm

Friday, September 17: Limerick Racecourse, Moderna Dose 2, 2pm-7pm

Friday September 17: Ennis, West County Hotel, Pfizer Dose 1 & 2, 4pm-7pm

Sunday, September 19: Limerick Racecourse, Pfizer Dose 1 & 2, 9am-6pm

Sunday, September 19: Ennis, West County Hotel, Pfizer Dose 1 & 2, 9am-6pm

There are no walk-in clinics at Limerick and Ennis on Saturday, or at Nenagh on Sunday.

Anyone attending for second doses of Pfizer or Moderna should bring their vaccine record card with them, and note the following: for the Pfizer vaccine, a minimum of 21 days must have passed after Dose 1 before Dose 2 is administered: this should be observed also for people who have received AstraZeneca Dose 1 and who are receiving Pfizer for their second dose. The second dose of Moderna must be administered at least 28 days after Moderna Dose 1.

Those who wish to attend the clinics do not require an appointment, and do not need to register in advance on the national vaccine registration portal. Please note that children under 16 years must be accompanied to the centre by a parent or guardian.

For identification, anyone attending these clinics should bring with them their birth certificate, or a photo ID. For queries, contact the local HSE approved helpline number on 087-9681240 (9am-6pm, seven days a week). All clinic dates and times related information will be published on www.hse.ie. Outside of these walk-in clinics, parents or guardians of children aged 12 to 15 may continue to register children on the HSE website via this link: https://vaccine.hse.ie/ #register

Last week, to close of business on Sunday September 12th, a total of 6,291 doses of vaccine were administered in the Mid-West COVID-19 Vaccination Centres at Limerick Racecourse, the West County Hotel, Ennis, and the Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh, bringing to 353,804 the total vaccines administered under the UL Hospitals Group vaccination programme since it began on January 4th.

This total to date includes healthcare workers, residents and staff of nursing homes, patients in the various cohorts and age groups, and 17,620 vaccines that have been administered to 12-15-year-olds in recent weeks. The total does not include the vaccination work undertaken by our colleagues in HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare, the National Ambulance Service, General Practitioners and pharmacists.

Last week’s regional total of 6,291 doses was composed of 3,594 vaccines in Limerick Racecourse; 1,671 in the West County, Ennis; and 1,026 in the Abbey Court, Nenagh.