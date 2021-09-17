Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements announced

May they rest in peace

The following deaths have been reported for County Tipperary:

Mary Sweeney (née Coady) Boston USA and formerly Cloughtaney, Drangan, Tipperary / Clonoulty, Tipperary

Mary Sweeney, Weston, Boston, MA, USA, formerly Kells, Co Meath and Cloughtaney, Drangan, Co Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Jim. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son John and daughter Maura, grand-children and great-grandchildren, sister Peggy ( Gleeson, Clogher, Clonoulty), nieces Norma and Mary, grandnephew, relatives and friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass and burial on Saturday 18th September in Waltham, Boston, USA.

**************************************************************************************************

William Moloney, Castlegrace, Clogheen, Tipperary

Pre-deceased by his wife Bridie, William will be sadly missed by his loving sons P.J, Kevin, and Mark, daughter Mary, brothers Dick and Tom sisters Peggie, Bridget and Eileen, son in law Colm, daughters in law Ann, Karen and Marie, grandchildren William and Ryan, extended family, neighbours and friends.

William's funeral cortège will leave Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir, on Monday morning at 11.30am to arrive at Duhill Church for Mass at 12 noon after which he will be laid to rest in St. Finnian's Cemetery, Ardfinnan.

May He Rest In Peace

William's family thank you for your support and understanding during these difficult times.

**************************************************************************************************

Edward (Ned) D'arcy Shanard Ave., Santry, Dublin / Thurles, Tipperary

Formerly of Iona Ave. Thurles, Co. Tipperary, Ned died peacefully in the Mater Hospital surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his brothers Michael, Paddy, Bill and Francis. Edward (Ned) will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Bridget, sons Eamonn and Patrick, daughters Mary and Margaret, grandchildren Conor, Laura, Callan, David, Harrison, Lucia, Katie, Francesca, Luca and Aoibhe, brothers Sean and Gerard, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Massey Bros. Funeral Home, Main St., Finglas on Saturday 18th September from 2pm to 4pm for family and close friends only. Removal to Our Lady of Victories Church, Ballymun Road on Monday morning, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by burial to Dardistown Cemetery. Numbers are restricted due to Covid 19 guidelines to 50% of the church's capacity. To view Edward’s (Ned) Funeral Mass please follow this link www.olv.ie. You can visit the website and leave a message of condolence for Edward’s (Ned) family on the following link https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices.

Family flowers only please donations, if desired to St. Vincent De Paul.

All enquiries to Massey Bros., Finglas on 01 8361011.

*************************************************************************************************

John Anderson Carrigbeg, Doon, Limerick / Tipperary

Deeply regretted by his loving sister Peggy, brother-in-law Michael Noel, niece Julieanne, nephews Kieran, Gearóid and Michael-Joseph and their partners, grandnieces, grandnephew, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to the current National Guidelines John’s funeral took place privately. Memorial Mass will take place on Saturday, 18th September, at 6.30pm in St. Patrick's Church Doon.