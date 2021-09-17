Search

17/09/2021

Tipperary County Council is advising landowners to trim their hedges or face legal action

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Landowners and farmers are being warned to cut back their hedges next to country roads, or face action from Tipperary county council.


“Some people are under the illusion that it is the county council that cuts the hedges,” said Cllr Sean Ryan, who called for more regular inspections.
It is the responsibility of the landowner to keep their hedges cut.


The message should go out that it’s not the local authority who cuts hedges: “it’s the farmer who owns the property.”
Cllr Seamus Hanafin said the Council needs to take a stronger stance, as it’s causing damage to cars and difficulties with pedestrians.


Cllr Michael Fitzgerald said advertisements might need to be put in local newspapers regarding the cutting of hedges.


Cllr Michéal Anglim said he cut his own ditches twice this year. There should be no restrictions in terms of time limits on when you can cut your hedges, he said. “They should be cut whenever they need cutting.”


Council official Liam Brett said there are about 10 million meters of hedgerows in the county abutting public roads.
“This is a huge issue. The hedgecutting season has just commenced again, and there’s a huge amount of engagement that goes on behind the scenes on this.”


Council officials had approached hundreds of landowners last year to ask that they cut their hedges, and most comply. For the small minority who don’t, further proceedings need to be taken.
The Council has taken a “harder line” on this, and will do so again this winter.

