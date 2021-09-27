Search

27/09/2021

Clonmel runner finishes high in Berlin Marathon

Clonmel runner finishes high in Berlin Marathon

Reporter:

Enda Treacy

Email:

enda.treacy@tipperarystar.ie

Clonmel's David Mansfield ran the fastest Irish marathon time so far this year at the Berlin Marathon on Sunday last.

David crossed the line in an impressive time of 2:19:38 seconds in very hot conditions to take 22nd overall against a very competitive field in the heat of Berlin.

The Clonmel AC runner dug really deep coming down the last throes of the race, where he made up 18 places as he was  stuck in 40th at the half way mark of the race.

The winner of the race came in the form of Guye Adola of Ethopia, who is a former double world half marathon bronze medalist, running home first in a time of 2:05:45.

Nationalist and Tipp Star sign agreement with Google to bring News Showcase to our readers

IRELAND WEATHER: Weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week as weather set to turn cooler

Tipperary house prices rise 9.2% in three months - survey

Average Tipperary house now €199,250

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media