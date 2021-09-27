Clonmel runner finishes high in Berlin Marathon

Clonmel's David Mansfield ran the fastest Irish marathon time so far this year at the Berlin Marathon on Sunday last.
David crossed the line in an impressive time of 2:19:38 seconds in very hot conditions to take 22nd overall against a very competitive field in the heat of Berlin.
The Clonmel AC runner dug really deep coming down the last throes of the race, where he made up 18 places as he was stuck in 40th at the half way mark of the race.
The winner of the race came in the form of Guye Adola of Ethopia, who is a former double world half marathon bronze medalist, running home first in a time of 2:05:45.
