High achievers in Scoil Ruain Killenaule

Congratulations to all Scoil Ruáin Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied students who achieved outstanding results in their leaving certificate exams.
The school would like to wish the class of 2021 every success in their future studies and careers.
The school welcomes all our students back to school for the coming school year. The school especially welcomes first year students who are beginning a new chapter in their lives
The school welcomes international students to Scoil Ruáin. It is a pleasure to have students from the four corners of the world who have come to study in Scoil Ruáin.
A big congratulations to
first year, transition year and sixth year who all enjoyed their individual class days of adventure in the activity centre in Dunmore East . These activities included the wonderful wibit, rock climbing and archery.
Anna Chirubvu (Right) a 5th year student has won a Special Merit Award in the 67th Texaco Children’s Art Competition with an entry entitled “New Life in a Pandemic”.
Anna’s artwork formed part of an exhibition of all of this year’s winning entries. This exhibition was held at the Highlanes Gallery in Drogheda county Louth. Congratulations to Anna on this tremendous achievement and the school would like to wish her continued artistic success in the future. Also, congratulations to her Art Teacher Mr. Cian Corcoran.
