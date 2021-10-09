Well done Tamara

A big congratulations to Scoil Ruáin, Killenaule student Tamara Perry who was on the Munster team who were crowned All Ireland Champions in September in Castle Irvine, Enniskillen in the 148cm 1 metre leading rider event. . .Congratulations also to Tamara who won the Munster Final in the 148cm 1-meter Leading Rider Category in August in the Mill Road Equestrian Centre, Thurles.
A great future in the equestrian industry lies ahead of Tamara.
