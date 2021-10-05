Alert: Tipperary mums-to-be advised hospital phone lines are out of action
Communications systems at University Maternity Hospital Limerick have been disrupted by a major water leak at the facility this morning, Tuesday, October 5.
External communications have been impaired, including phone lines for the Early Pregnancy Assessment Unit and the Maternity Emergency Unit.
Women who need to contact the hospital in advance, or those who need to access the EPAU / MEU, are advised to use the temporary alternative phone lines on 061-327300; 061-327455; 061-327238; 061-327450.
All other services are unaffected, and any woman with an appointment today is advised to attend as normal.
Meanwhile, maintenance teams are on site at the hospital, working to restore all impacted communications as soon as possible.
