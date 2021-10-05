Search

05/10/2021

Alert: Tipperary mums-to-be advised hospital phone lines are out of action

Alert: Tipperary mums-to-be advised hospital phone lines are out of action

Alert: Tipperary mums-to-be advised hospital phone lines are out of action

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Communications systems at University Maternity Hospital Limerick have been disrupted by a major water leak at the facility this morning, Tuesday, October 5.
 
External communications have been impaired, including phone lines for the Early Pregnancy Assessment Unit and the Maternity Emergency Unit.

Women who need to contact the hospital in advance, or those who need to access the EPAU / MEU, are advised to use the temporary alternative phone lines on 061-327300; 061-327455; 061-327238; 061-327450.
 
All other services are unaffected, and any woman with an appointment today is advised to attend as normal.
 
Meanwhile, maintenance teams are on site at the hospital, working to restore all impacted communications as soon as possible.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media