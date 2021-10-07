Search

Tipperary Golf: Who won the scratch cups at Clonmel last weekend?

Tipperary hurling stars Seamus Kennedy and Ronan Maher at Clonmel Golf Club last weekend and are pictured here either side of Clonmel Golf Club captain Billy Greene. On left is Kieran Walsh.

Scratch Cups results:


"Dr. Magnier" Senior Scratch Cup (Sponsored by The Magnier Family)
First Gross: Emmet Leahy (0) 72 Gross (Cahir Park)
Second Gross: Jack Alton (0) 74 Gross
Nett: John O'Brien (5) 73 Nett


"Seamus Wall" Junior Scratch Cup (Sponsored by The Wall Family)
First Gross: Mick Mullane (10) 78 gross
Second Gross: Luke Kelly (6) 79 Gross
Nett: Billy Byrne (10) 72 Nett

"Mossy Patterson" Intermediate Scratch Cup (Sponsored by The Patterson Family)
First Gross: Donncha Doyle (12) 81 Gross
Second Gross: Kevin Keating (15) 82 Gross
Nett: Sean Grant (17) 68 Nett


"Liam Whyte" Minor Scratch Cup (Sponsored by The Whyte Family)
First Gross: John Cotter (20) 85 Gross (Mitchelstown GC)
Second Gross: Robbie Boland (18) 86 Gross
Nett: Dan Morrissey (24) 68 Nett.

