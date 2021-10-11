Food Safety Authority issues closure notices against two Tipperary premises
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland served closure orders under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020 on two Tipperary premises in September.
The orders were served on Mrs Crogh's Bar (Closed Area: The food preparation area: preparation, cooking and service of food), 4 Parnell Street, Thurles, Tipperary, and Domenico Take Away, Newcastle, Tipperary.
"It is the responsibility of all food business owners to ensure that their food business is registered and operating in line with the legal requirements under food law. Failure to do so will not be tolerated," said Dr Pamela Byrne, chief executive, FSAI.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.