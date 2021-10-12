Una Healy is backing the search for Tipperary's next superstar

Healy has given her backing to find Tipp's next superstar
Una Healy has put her name behind the search for Tipperary's Next Superstar.
In a series of posts on her social media accounts, the talented Thurles singer has urged the Tipperary public to take the plunge and show off their talent no matter the level and spread the word around the Premier county.
Una has posed the question below to the Tipperary public, so if you or anyone you know are interested or have a talent that is worth highlighting, enter right now to be in with a chance to become Tipperary's Next Superstar!
Got Talent or know someone who does in Co. Tipperary? Then check this out!! https://t.co/nPJEkKm2tK— Una Healy (@UnaHealy) October 11, 2021
