Artwork on display in Ballyporeen Hall

The Ballyporeen Clogheen Burncourt Heritage Group have an exhibition of children and adults art work on in Ballyporeen Hall on Saturday at 2pm.The work is part of the Creative Ireland Project Dúshraith.
Tipperary Co Council has had to erect signs demanding that people take unwanted wreaths and flowers, and that only “approved headstones” are allowed.
Artist Siobhan Leonard & Cahir Arts proprietor Siobhan Caplice at ‘Evergreen’ Exhibition Opening last week
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.