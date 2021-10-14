Search

14/10/2021

Nenagh theatre director Andrew Flynn returns home with Eden at arts centre

Nenagh theatre director Andrew Flynn returns home with Eden at arts centre

Patrick Ryan and Maeve Fitzpatrick star in Eden at Nenagh Arts Centre

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Nenagh native Andrew Flynn brings his production of Eugene O’Brien’s Eden to Nenagh Arts Centre this Friday and Saturday, October 15 and 16.

Flynn, since founding Decadent Theatre Company in 1998, has become one of the busiest directors on the country.

Eden, starring Patrick Ryan and Maeve Fitzpatrick, is a story of stale love and fresh lust in the Midlands and a searing exploration of marital breakdown, and taboo topics such as Irish masculinity, sexual dysfunction and Ireland’s relationship with alcohol.

Sound and music is by another local native Carl Kennedy from Ballycommon.

Tickets, €18/€15, can be bought through Nenagh Arts Centre at www.nenagharts.com or through the box office at 067-34400.

