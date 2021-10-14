Nenagh theatre director Andrew Flynn returns home with Eden at arts centre

Patrick Ryan and Maeve Fitzpatrick star in Eden at Nenagh Arts Centre
Nenagh native Andrew Flynn brings his production of Eugene O’Brien’s Eden to Nenagh Arts Centre this Friday and Saturday, October 15 and 16.
Flynn, since founding Decadent Theatre Company in 1998, has become one of the busiest directors on the country.
Eden, starring Patrick Ryan and Maeve Fitzpatrick, is a story of stale love and fresh lust in the Midlands and a searing exploration of marital breakdown, and taboo topics such as Irish masculinity, sexual dysfunction and Ireland’s relationship with alcohol.
Sound and music is by another local native Carl Kennedy from Ballycommon.
Tickets, €18/€15, can be bought through Nenagh Arts Centre at www.nenagharts.com or through the box office at 067-34400.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.