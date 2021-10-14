Search

14/10/2021

Grave depths are unique to each cemetery, says Tipperary County Council engineer

A review is being carried out on the guidelines governing the lowering of coffins into graves

Grave depths are unique to each cemetery, says Tipperary County Council engineer

The crucifix statue in Cormac's Cemetery Cashel, the site of recent vandalism

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Cllr David Dunne asked if three deceased persons could be included in a two-person grave, and if urns could be included in two-person graves, at the October meeting of Tipperary County Council. 


“It’s a very emotive issue” for many people, who could not afford an extra grave plot, and want to be buried with their relatives, he said.

Senior engineer Rory Boland said that, in relation to the depths of plots, each cemetery and plot has its own unique characteristics.


“The number of burials that can be facilitated would generally go back to the depth of the original burial. This is dictated by the ground conditions, that pertain to that individual graveyard.”


Mr Boland said that in many instances, if the site is not dug deep enough, there would not be capacity for three people. In some burial grounds, there is a rocky foundation underneath that prevents deeper graves. The bye-laws allow urns to be buried in existing plots of two people.


In relation to lowering the coffins into the graves, they are currently examining guidelines with undertakers and service providers. “It's an ongoing process,” he said.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media