Classic glassplate image collection now digitised by Tipperary Library Service

In June 2021 Tipperary Studies Department of Tipperary County Council Library Service acquired 399 glass plate negatives.



The images were taken during the latter half of the 1930s, which is apparent from some posters identified in several of the pictures. The photographer is unknown, as is the location where s/he originated from.



The collection is a wonderful visual representation of social and economic life in Ireland during the 1930s.



The collection is principally one which shows shop fronts, drapery shops; grocery shops; victualler shops; public houses and bars; garages; work places; cafés and tea houses; and the small local shop which typified many villages and towns at the time. There are also images of people in front of their own home, many of which remain unidentified.



There was no index or reference guide available, so those that the 85 identified have been done so, based on staff knowledge and cross referencing of shop names and businesses which appeared in contemporary town guides.



There are images from Limerick City and county, including Kilmallock; from Co. Tipperary, including Cashel, Thurles and Tipperary; from Co. Cork including Cork City, Kanturk and Charleville, and from Co. Kerry, including Listowel and Tralee.



But there are another 314 images which remain to be identified. It is hoped that when people view these images that further information may come to light as to who the people and places are in the pictures and that it may also help identify who the photographer was.



Coupled with other photographic collections in the Tipperary Studies archive, this new collection adds a further layer to the history of our country and in doing so, it may also assist families in compiling the history of their family, their house and business.



This Photographic Images of Munster collection is now live on www.tippstudiesdigital.ie