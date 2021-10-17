Tipperary Star Editorial Comment: The power of negativity in our community

The announcement that the new link road for Thurles, which will cross the River Suir and carve through the heretofore locked-in parcels of land between Mill Road and Clongour, received the go-ahead in the National development Plan, should have been greeted with great glee in Thurles.



Here was the acknowledgement at last, of almost two decades of planning, plotting, applying, negotiating and attempting to get this vital piece of road infrastructure over the line. The difference an additional bridge crossing will make within the urban boundary will be seismic, not just to assist traffic flow and to free up the gridlocked streets of Thurles, but also to provide an additional fully lighted, safe recreational outlet for the town.



The impact the Jimmy Doyle road has made on Thurles has been phenomenal in terms of the dividing up of traffic, but also in terms of the vast numbers who use it for exercise each and every day of the week. The new link road will provide a similar outlet and will result in a safe walking, running and cycling route from Clongour, over the river, on to the Mill Road, which can then be linked back down through Kickham Street, Cathedral Street, Liberty Square and back to Clongour. It will be a brilliant addition for this alone.



Then, there is the impact the new road will have on MIC St Patrick's College. The third level institute has great plans for development of its facilities including accommodation, lecture theatres etc. But, that development has been hampered owing to lack of access to the lands at the rear of the college. All that changes now.



With all of these benefits, it is very difficult to understand the massive negativity on social media which greeted the announcement. Here is a project of upwards of €20million being handed to the town and it was ridiculed - just as the rejuvenation of Liberty Square and the up-grade of the river Suir walkway were also.

You'd just have to wonder, what these people really want? It's very hard to keep everyone happy!!!