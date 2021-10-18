The Christmas Party - Tipperary 'Active Retirement' group have it all organised already!

Knockavilla Christmas Party is on Sunday, December 19
CHRISTMAS PARTY
The Christmas party for our active retirement parishioners, and those from our neighbouring parishes, is booked into Knockavilla Hall for Sunday December 19.
A full Christmas meal will be on offer, followed by dancing and music by Pat and Fran, and loads of festive treats on the day.
Bookings are also necessary, so contact Helen Ryan, 0879046671 to book your spot.
Judge Elizabeth MacGrath : gave two Roscrea men 100 hours' community service for violent disorder in Roscrea
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.