Clonmel Family Carers offer advice on how Budget 2022 will affect local families

Clonmel Family Carers have provided their members with information as to how Budget 2022 affects them.

Manager Richie Molloy has asked families to be aware of the following information.

With Budget 2022 just announced please see below a summary of the changes which are relevant to family carers. It’s important to note that much of the detail of the Budget announcements will become clearer over the coming days, with the details of how the Health Budget will be spent set out in the HSE Service Plan due to be published in mid- December. Please note the changes to the income and capital disregards will not take affect until June 2022.

Department of Social Protection

• Increase in the weekly rate of Carers Allowance and Carers Benefit by €5 – from max rate €219 to €224. Half Rate Carers Allowance will be increased on a pre-rate basis i.e. max rate €2.50.

• Increase in the income disregard for Carers Allowance increased from €332.50 to €350 (single) and from €665 to €750 (couple). This will broaden the number of family carers now eligible for Carers Allowance (June 2022). See examples below.

• Increase in the Capital Disregard from €20,000 to €50,000. This means that savings, investments, shares, investment properties etc will be disregarded by €50,000. (June 2022)

• A child in receipt of DCS can enter hospital and stay for up to for 6 months and still remain eligible for DCA (increased from 13 weeks to 6 months). If they enter hospital not in receipt of DCA they can’t qualify until they leave hospital and return home.

• Increase in the Fuel Allowance by €5 with immediate effect. The amount of means allowed above the maximum rate of the State Pension (Contributory) will increase from €100 to €120.

• Christmas Bonus to be paid in full.

• Qualified child payment will increase by €2 to €40 for under-12s, and by €3 to €48 for over-12s





