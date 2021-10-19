Search

19/10/2021

Major shock in Tipperary soccer in Round 2 of the FAI Junion Cup

Major shock in Tipperary soccer in Round 2 of the FAI Junion Cup

Jason Sutton, seen here celebrating a goal with his previous club St Michael's, was on the mark again in the FAI Junior Cup on Sunday when scoring for St Nicholas's in their shock win over Vee Rovers.

Reporter:

Jeddy Walsh

St Nicholas’s 2 Vee Rovers 0
This result was the shock of the round on Sunday last when Second Division side St Nicholas’s upset the odds and turned over their Premier League opponents Vee Rovers.
The visitors started better and it took a number of brilliant saves by home keeper Chris Ryan to keep the scores level at 0-0. He made one excellent intervention in the seventeenth minute and from his resultant kick out, Jason Sutton volleyed the bouncing ball and fired it past the stranded Vee Rovers goalkeeper to give his side an unlikely lead.
They managed to keep that lead throughout the rest of the half and well into the second period despite being pegged back time and again by an increasingly desperate visiting team. And the Saints managed to apply the coup de grace five minutes from time when a Paddy Fitzgerald free kick was floated into the area, controlled by Darren Stokes and fired home to the delighted of the watching supporters.
With their names in the hat for the final round before the open draw the home side will be looking forward to maybe another one or two giantkilling efforts in this year’s FAI Junior Cup.

Tipperary soccer sides clash in Clonmel Munster Youths Cup derby

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media