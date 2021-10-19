Major shock in Tipperary soccer in Round 2 of the FAI Junion Cup

Jason Sutton, seen here celebrating a goal with his previous club St Michael's, was on the mark again in the FAI Junior Cup on Sunday when scoring for St Nicholas's in their shock win over Vee Rovers.
St Nicholas’s 2 Vee Rovers 0
This result was the shock of the round on Sunday last when Second Division side St Nicholas’s upset the odds and turned over their Premier League opponents Vee Rovers.
The visitors started better and it took a number of brilliant saves by home keeper Chris Ryan to keep the scores level at 0-0. He made one excellent intervention in the seventeenth minute and from his resultant kick out, Jason Sutton volleyed the bouncing ball and fired it past the stranded Vee Rovers goalkeeper to give his side an unlikely lead.
They managed to keep that lead throughout the rest of the half and well into the second period despite being pegged back time and again by an increasingly desperate visiting team. And the Saints managed to apply the coup de grace five minutes from time when a Paddy Fitzgerald free kick was floated into the area, controlled by Darren Stokes and fired home to the delighted of the watching supporters.
With their names in the hat for the final round before the open draw the home side will be looking forward to maybe another one or two giantkilling efforts in this year’s FAI Junior Cup.
Jason Sutton, seen here celebrating a goal with his previous club St Michael's, was on the mark again in the FAI Junior Cup on Sunday when scoring for St Nicholas's in their shock win over Vee Rovers.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.