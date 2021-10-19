Online public meeting for farmers in Tipperary

Senator Garrett Ahearn has invited all farmers to an online meeting about the future of farming with Minister Martin Heydon this Thursday October 21 at 8pm.
To register email garret.ahearn@oir.ie or call 052 6129339.
