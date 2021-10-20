Clonoulty/Rossmore hurlers win their first ever west Tipperary Junior B

Tipperary Co-Op West Junior B Hurling Championship Final

Clonoulty/Rossmore 1-19 Eire Og Annacarty/Donohill 1-10

Clonoulty/ Rossmore won their first ever Tipperary Co Op West Junior B Hurling championship, when they overcame the challenge of Eire Og Annacarty Donohill at Dundrum on Sunday. Making their first final appearance, having been previously beaten in six semi finals, they dictated proceedings throughout and led from the start, except for a brief period from the third to the fifth minute.

The foundation for this victory was laid in the opening half, built on a solid display from their half back line of Anthony Kearney, Dylan Kennedy and Kevin Horan. This coupled with the industrious display from midfielders, Darren Corcoran and Martin Ryan (Ned), ensured a good supply of ball to their forwards. Here John Devane was the fulcrum of their attack, as he caused problems for the Eire Og defence, while ensuring good ball distribution.

The real hero of the hour was goalkeeper and captain, Martin Sadlier. His first half save from Philip McGrath, when he went full length, was top drawer stuff, while his second half penalty save from a well struck shot by Ronan O’Brien, ensured that the O’Donoghue Cup was on its way to the club for the first time.

John Devane opened the scoring at the railway end, when he converted a free after two minutes. From the resulting puck out, Richard O’Doherty fielded a high ball in the middle of the park, before firing over the equaliser. Ronan O’Brien, from a placed ball edged, Eire Og in front but this lead was short lived as Darren Corcoran tied up the game, following a pass from midfield partner, Martin Ryan (Ned). Anthony Kearney lofted the first of his two long range points and John Devane doubled his tally by the eighth minute, as Clonoulty began to find their rhythm. Another Devane point, this time from play, was followed up by a similar score from Oisin Fryday and these scores ensured that they led at the water break, 0.6 to 0.4.

On resumption, Kieran Carroll hit his opening point to stretch the lead out to five. Eire Og went on the attack in search of a goal but Philip McGrath’s goal bound shot was brilliantly saved by Martin Sadlier, and cleared to safety. Ronan O’Brien, who always posed a threat to the Clonoulty defence, put over a 50m free, and was followed with a point from play from the stick of Liam Og O’Dwyer. However John Devane hit two frees in quick succession to go six up. Ronan O’Brien finished the half with a 40mfree to leave the half time score, Clonoulty 0.10, Eire Og 0.5

Eire Og needed a good start to the second half and Ronan O’Brien cut the deficit to four from a close in free. However Clonoulty hit back and converted the next three scores, from Devane, Kieran Carroll and Martin Ryan (Ned).

Eire Og were finding it extremely difficult to penetrate the well marshalled Clonoulty defence, but Richard O’Doherty, Willie O’Neill and Ronan O’Brien couldn’t be faulted for their endeavours. O’Brien hit two points, either side of an Oisin Fryday point, to leave six between the sides at the water break.

John Devane hit his seventh of the day after the water break; Pat Ahern came up field and hit a good score in an effort to get Eire Og back in the game, but Kieran Carroll and Aaron Kennedy ensured that the gap remained. Richard O’Doherty cut the gap to seven with eight minutes remaining before an Eire Og attack resulted in the awarding of a penalty. Ronan O’Brien stepped up and struck a great shot to the corner, but to Clonoulty’s relief, Sadlier parried the shot to safety and with it any chance of an Eire Og revival was ebbed.

Sadlier then put over a huge effort from inside his own 45m line, Aaron Kennedy scored from out in the corner as the game headed towards the thirtieth minute.

Eire Og’s main scorer on the day, Ronan O’Brien, had the last say, when he blasted a 20m free to the top of the net from the last play of this entertaining game.

Clonoulty will be happy with this display, from what is their third adult team, with some of their players adding Junior B medals to previously won Senior and Junior A.

Eire Og will be disappointed on the day, but can hold their heads high. The never gave up and battled to the end, and were it not for the display of Martin Sadlier in the Clonoulty goal, would have been much nearer at the finish.



Scorers and Teams

Clonoulty/Rossmore: John Devane (0.7,6frees), Kieran Carroll (0.3), Aaron Kennedy (0.2), Oisin Fryday (0.2), Anthony Kearney (0.2 frees), Martin Sadlier (0.1 free), Martin Ryan (Ned) (0.1), Darren Corcoran (0.1)

Eire Og Annacarty Donohill: Ronan O’Brien (1.6, 1.4 frees), Richard O’Doherty (0.2), Pat Ahern (0.1), Liam Og O’Dwyer (0.1)

Clonoulty/Rossmore: Martin Sadlier (Captain), Anthony Maher, Andrew Quirke, Adam Fryday, Anthony Kearney, Dylan Kennedy, Kevin Horan, Martin Ryan (Ned), Darren Corcoran, Kieran Carroll, Oisin Fryday, Kevin Maher, Nicky Kearns, John Devane, Cathal Ryan (Raymond)

Subs used: Padraig Coen, Aaron Kennedy, Nicky Mockler, Declan O’Dwyer, Fintan Kearney

Eire Og Annacarty Donohill: Jamie O’Dwyer, Dan Hogan, Cathal Coughlan (Captain), Ciaran Loughman, Mikey O'Brien, Pat Aherne, Conor Devlin, Philip McGrath, Willie O’Neill, Liam Og O’Dwyer, Richard O’Doherty, Ailbe Ryan, Ronan O’Brien, Michael Buckley, Jack Kingston

Subs used: Jordan Hayes, Stephen McDonald

Referee: Padraig Skeffington (Cashel King Cormacs).

Clonoulty-Rossmore Tipperary Co-Op West Junior B Hurling Champions 2021