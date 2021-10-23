Well done to two Tipperary Town students on Irish debating achievement

Congratulations to 5th year students of St Anne's Secondary School in Tipperary Town , Olivia Shanahan and Ava O’Sullivan, who were presented with medals and certificates for qualifying for the 2020 All Ireland Final of The Junior Gael Linn Irish Debating Competition, Comórtas an Phiarsaigh.
Unfortunately, due to Covid 19, that All-Ireland never took place but the school community is very proud of the girls for reaching the All-Ireland.
After a gap of nine years back to her last success at County Senior Cross Country, Dundrum’s Dymphna Ryan turned back the clock to capture her fourth title at the Turnpike on Sunday last
Dararen Quinn, CEO of Ireland’s largest planned renewable energy project, the Silvermines hydro-electric station
Clonmel Town’s Evan Kiely and Clonmel Celtic’s Julian Kerton rise up to contest this header during Saturday’s Munster Youths Cup tie played at the Cashel Road Complex. Picture: Michael Boland
