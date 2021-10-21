Senator Garrett Ahearn Welcomes the Continued Use of Covid Cert

Senator Garrett Ahearn has welcomed the government's decision to continue the use of the Digital Covid Certificate.

Speaking in the Seanad yesterday, Mr Ahearn said the certificate has allowed businesses to open and helped customers feel safe.

“If you speak to people in the industry, they will say this gives reassurances to people who have been concerned about going into an environment like pubs and cafes that they are going into a place that's protected,” said Mr Ahearn.

Mr Ahearn said that the certificate had made opening businesses like nightclubs, increases at weddings and Christmas parties possible.

“I think it is hugely significant that the digital Covid cert is protected,” said Mr Ahearn.

Addressing criticisms of the certificate, Mr Ahearn said businesses had adapted well to its use.

“The sky hasn’t fallen in. In fact, people have found it quite easy to use; businesses have found it quite easy to use,”

“So, I think it is significant that it is being continued, and I welcome that it is being continued right up until the end of the year,” said Mr Ahearn.