Search

21/10/2021

Senator Garrett Ahearn Welcomes the Continued Use of Covid Cert

Senator Garret Ahearn welcomes continued use of Covid Cert

Senator Garret Ahearn

Reporter:

Shannon Sweeney

Email:

shannon.sweeney@iconicnews.ie

Senator Garrett Ahearn has welcomed the government's decision to continue the use of the Digital Covid Certificate.  

Speaking in the Seanad yesterday, Mr Ahearn said the certificate has allowed businesses to open and helped customers feel safe. 

“If you speak to people in the industry, they will say this gives reassurances to people who have been concerned about going into an environment like pubs and cafes that they are going into a place that's protected,” said Mr Ahearn.

Mr Ahearn said that the certificate had made opening businesses like nightclubs, increases at weddings and Christmas parties possible. 

“I think it is hugely significant that the digital Covid cert is protected,” said Mr Ahearn. 

Addressing criticisms of the certificate, Mr Ahearn said businesses had adapted well to its use. 

“The sky hasn’t fallen in. In fact, people have found it quite easy to use; businesses have found it quite easy to use,”

“So, I think it is significant that it is being continued, and I welcome that it is being continued right up until the end of the year,” said Mr Ahearn.

Covid-19 test centres in South East remain busy with bookings required

'Dejected and disappointed' - Associations in Ireland frustrated over lack of clarity in new guidelines

Minister Harris is 'encouraged' by antigen testing at third level colleges

   

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media