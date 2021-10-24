National Broadband Ireland to host pop-up information stand in Clonmel

National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company delivering the National Broadband Plan (NBP) on behalf of the government, will be hosting a pop-up information stand in Clonmel over the weekend of October 29 and 30.
Dates: Friday 29 and Saturday 30 October
Time: 10.00 am to 4.00 pm each day
Location: Tesco Clonmel, Powerstown Centre
These events aim to give the people of Tipperary an opportunity to learn more about the NBP, when high-speed fibre broadband is coming to Tipperary and how they can get connected. The NBI team will be on-hand to register people for future updates and notifications on when high-speed fibre broadband is coming.
We hope to see you there.
