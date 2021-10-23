North Tipperary Hospice Movement elects new officers and committee members

Paddy Heffernan; New chair of North Tipperary Hospice Movement
Three new officers were elected to the committee of North Tipperary Hospice Movement at their recent agm due to a new governance rule that meant outgoing officers were not eligible for re-election.
This saw chair Kay O’Donoghue; secretary Anna O’Brien and treasurer Geri Cantwell step aside to make way for new chair Paddy Heffernan; secretary Orla Noonan, and treasurer Joannes Berkery.
Three new committee members were also elected: Seamus Costello, Cloughjordan; Pat Delaney, Burgess;, and Albert Purcell, son of founding member Florrie Purcell.
New chairman Paddy Heffernan thanked the outgoing officers for their work down the years.
