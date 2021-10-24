Nenagh Éire Óg prepare for north football final and county hurling semi-finals

Junior Football: Well done to our Junior B Footballers who recorded a 2-8 to 2-5 win over Silvermines in the North semi-final in Dolla on Sunday. They now play Shannon Rovers in the North Final - fixture to be confirmed.

Junior Hurling: Our Junior A hurlers are preparing for their County semi-final against Mid champions, Holycross. This game is due to take place on the weekend of October 30/31; details of the fixture will be confirmed in the next week.

U21 Hurling: The North U21 hurling championship is due to commence in the middle of November.

Lotto: Last Monday night’s lotto jackpot was €7,300, to be in with a chance to win please play online through the link on the club website.

Timber and Turf: Over the next two weekends the Club is holding a timber and turf draw and auction. The draw for firewood and turf will be held on Saturday October 23, and all our juvenile boys and girls are selling lines for this at the moment. Lines, at €2 each, will also be on sale on the streets of the town on Saturday, October 23.

If you cannot avail of the opportunity to buy lines there is also a gofundme page where donations can be made and your donation will be converted to lines. The link to this is on our social media sites and also on the club website.

The following weekend, on Saturday, October 30, there will be a timber and turf auction in the complex; further information on this to follow. If anyone has timber available or needs timber please contact Shane Hennessy at 087-1387410.

Condolences: We extend our sympathies to the family of the late Bobby Shoer who passed away last week. We also sympathise with the Fogarty family, Summerhill, on the passing of Michael Fogarty over the weekend. Both Bobby and Michael played with Nenagh Éire Óg in their younger days. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha.

Under 9: Under 9 hurlers travelled to Dúrlas Óg on Saturday morning and played three very competitive games which wrapped up this season’s games on a very positive note. The last training session of the year will take place next Saturday morning and the group will close the year the following Saturday with a morning of fun at a very special location.

Under 11: The Under 11 boys took part in the Michael Hogan Festival of football. We had two teams taking part. One team played against JK Brackens, Fethard and Newport in Templemore. The other team played against Aherlow and JK Brackens twice. Thanks to both clubs for hosting the tournaments. Great fun was had with huge progress evident throughout the day. Thanks to all the parents for supporting the boys on the day.

Hurling training continues on Tuesday and Friday evenings on the new astro turf and hurling wall.

New members welcome, if anybody wishes to start they can contact us on 087-4086439 or through the club social media pages.