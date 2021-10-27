Craft Fair to be held in Tipperary Town at Marion Hall venue

The knit and natter group at the Circle of Friends Cancer Care Centre will have items they produced for sale at the Tipperary Town craft market.
The market takes place in the Marian Hall on Saturday November 6 and Saturday December 4 from 11am to 4pm.
Clonmel AC's Moya Whelan who won a silver medal in the Munster Under 23 Cross Country Championships last Sunday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.