26/10/2021

Rugby in Tipperary: Comprehensive win for Clonmel High School against Cork opposition

The Clonmel High School Under 16 team who defeated Midleton College in the Mungret Shield at Clonmel on Friday last.

The High School began the defence of the Munster Schools U16 Mungret Shield with a comprehensive win over Midleton College in Clonmel RFC on Friday. Following sustained pressure from the home side, Midleton infringed at the ruck resulting in a penalty. Jack Lane kicked the points putting the High School in the lead.
The dominant High School pack was rewarded with an Oisin Amos try after 10 minutes with Lane adding the conversion. Lane rounded off an impressive first half performance with another penalty and a try of his own to give the High School an 18 nil lead at the break.
The second half was more of the same. A David Coyne hat trick and a further conversion from Lane finished the scoring for the High School. There were fine performances throughout the team. Luke Slattery captained the side and lead from the front with several strong carries and tackles. He was ably assisted by Fred Hackett and Sean Wall in the pack while Briain Morrison, Paddy Spelman and Jaydn Mullery impressed in the backs.
Overall this was a fine performance by the High School as they advance to defend their title.
The High School team was: Alex Slattery, Chulainn O'Flynn, Keylan Kennedy, Calum Kennedy, Joey Brown, Michael Bates, Matthew Ryan, Naoise Roche, Jake Byrne, Dylan Corcoran, Sean Wall, Cailean Morrison, Nikodem Brzezinski, Jack Lane, Luke Slattery, Jaydn Mullery, David Coyne, Davy Brennan, Alex Lawless, Aaron Pyke, Fred Hackett, Maks Ciesnik, Robert Dillon, Michael McMaugh, Briain Morrison, Paddy Spelman, Sam Maher.


FIRST YEAR BLITZ
On Wednesday, the High School hosted an East Munster Schools Blitz at Clonmel RFC. Teams from Abbey CBS, Cashel CS and Waterpark College attended. About one hundred boys participated in a great morning of rugby. Thanks to Clonmel RFC for making their grounds and facilities available.

