North Tipperary Hospice Movement campervan fundraising drive

North Tipperary Hospice Movement is set to launch its biggest ever fundraising drive this Friday when it reveals plans to raffle a campervan.

Like most groups and charities, the movement has seen a decline in funding due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It recently received a massive boost when it was the nominated charity at the public viewing of Solsborough House, Nenagh.

For its next big fundraising drive, the hospice movement will raffle a five-berth Etrusco T7400 SB campervan worth €75,000.

“The restrictions imposed to combat the coronavirus have severely impacted our ability to raise the funds required to continue the provision of our in-home care and cancer support services which have been such an important source of support for very many families throughout North Tipperary since the Hospice Movement was founded over 30 years ago,” said board of management chair Paddy Cadell.

He said that practically all their traditional fundraising activities, including the annual Sunflower days and coffee mornings have had to be abandoned for the past two years as well as the many other events organised by individuals and groups

“We have no doubt that the support we have had down through the years will be there yet again and I am confident that this ambitious project will be a resounding success,” he said.

Draw co-ordinator Paddy Heffernan said that he was excited by the challenge of leading a strong and committed group of volunteers who had done such excellent work over many years in raising the funds the hospice movement required to continue the level of service on which so many cancer patients and their families depend.

“We are fortunate to have secured the services of the ‘win a camper’ team who have already delivered very successful similar projects for Moneygall Football Club and more recently JK Brackens GAA Club in Templemore. We feel confident that, with their experience, we will see this project to a very successful conclusion,” he said.

Mr Heffernan said that they were also grateful to Pat Horan and his staff for sourcing the campervan, given the huge demand for vehicles such as this and they had become “as scarce as the proverbial hen’s teeth”.

Tickets, limited to 7,995, are available to purchase for €25 by logging in to winacamper.ie.

Arrangements will also be in place to facilitate those who are not in a position to purchase tickets online.

Mr Heffernan said that committee volunteers will be able to facilitate offline sales and the group intended to visit various locations and events throughout the county where tickets will also be available.