Around town in Roscrea

Remove weeds

Cllr Shane Lee asked the local Municipal District to have the weeds cleared from the centre of Roscrea town.

The work is too much for the local Tidy Towns group he said, and he praised the efforts of the group which is undertaking great work in the town.

However, assistance from the council is necessary he said, and he also asked for safety signs to be erected at various locations in the town.

Roscrea Hurling

Our Lotto is now available online.

See our social media pages for the link to play Sale of tickets online closes at 8pm on night of draw.Tickets are also on sale in Keane's newsagents, Phelans Market House and Brendan Moloneys. Last week’s numbers : 9, 13, 20 and 25

Jackpot not won

Next week’s jackpot €2,600.

Fixtures

North Tipp Junior C Hurling championship semi final Roscrea v Ballina on Saturday, October 30 in Roscrea at 3pm

Roscrea Youth Service

Tipperary CYPSC Be Sober Be Safe campaign, October 18 – 31.

Tipperary CYPSC is running the Be Sober Be Safe campaign to reach out and talk to young people about the risks of alcohol and substance misuse, and to encourage and advise the adults who care for them as to how they can be of support.

The campaign will run online: Facebook page: Be Sober Be Safe Tipperary

Irish Classes

Classes for adults in spoken Irish will recommence for seven weeks starting in November.

All levels catered for from beginner to comhrá. Venues as follows: Scoil Bhride Rathdowney on Mondays starting on November 1 at 7pm (0505) 46546; Gaelscoil Ballaghmore on Tuesdays starting on November 2nd at 7pm (0505) 41810.

All classes are free of charge, contact above numbers for further details.

Roscrea St Vincent De Paul

The Roscrea Conference of the Society of the St Vincent De Paul helpline number is (087) 444 1835.

Those who need assistance should contact the above number and all calls will be treated in the strictest of confidence.