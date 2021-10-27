Munster silver medal for Clonmel's Moya Whelan as Tipperary win team gold

Clonmel AC's Moya Whelan who won a silver medal in the Munster Under 23 Cross Country Championships last Sunday.
In the Munster Novice and under 23 Cross Country Championships last Sunday at the Turnpike Clonmel AC's Moya Whelan put in a great effort over the closing stages when finishing 4th overall to win the under 23 Silver medal.
Clonmel then had Suzanne Shine also running a powerful race when finishing strongly in 14th place and along with Moya helped the County team to win the gold medals.
The club also had very good performances from both Elaine Horgan 16th and Sareen Walsh 33rd.
The Clonmel team of Moya, Suzanne, Elaine and Sareen combined very well to win the Inter Club silver medals.
The men’s race over three laps was also very competitive and here Paul Minogue finished a very creditable 11th and was the 2nd scorer on the County team that won the bronze medals.
Clonmel AC's Moya Whelan who won a silver medal in the Munster Under 23 Cross Country Championships last Sunday.
