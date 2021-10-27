Search

27/10/2021

Tipperary Soccer: Wins for Clonmel Celtic, Town and Mullinahone in Division 2

Cullen/Lattin’s Alan Hayes tries to get around the tackle of Michael Ryan (Town) in last Sunday's Division 1 clash between the sides. Pic: Michael Boland

Clonmel Celtic 2 Rosegreen Rangers 0
Clonmel Celtic continued their very good form against relegation battling Rosegreen Rangers on Sunday with a good win after a very tough battle.
The home side dominated the early proceedings and took the lead in the 25th minute when an in-swinging free kick from Damian Walshe was headed home bravely by Alex Ryan.
This seemed to spur the visitors into life and they almost equalised just before the half but saw an effort just clip the top of the crossbar.
The second half reverted to type from the first period with the home side controlling possession and dealing easily with the few chances that the visited created.
Celtic made sure of the points late in the game when two of their substitutes combined with Seanie Hawkins bursting down the right wing before squaring to Ross Condon to tap home from close range.

St Nicholas 0 Clonmel Town 2
Clonmel Town bounced back from their defeat last weekend to get back to winning ways with a fine performance against a good St Nicholas side on Sunday afternoon last.
Both teams were tentative in the first period, creating few chances, the best of which saw Aaron Ryan clip the foot of the Clonmel Town upright ten minutes before the break.
But the supporters had to wait until eight minutes into the second half to see the first goal and that came when Town’s Harry O’Connor swung a corner into the Saints area that was tapped to the net by the ever alert John Shanahan.
Five minutes later the visitors doubled their lead from the penalty spot when O’Connor fired home from 12 yards out. After that it was the home side making all the running with the league leaders content to sit back and await opportunities on the break.
But none came for either side after and Town took the points in the end.

Kilsheelan United 0 Mullinahone 3
Mullinahone stayed firmly in what’s become a three-horse race at the top of the Second Division when they took all three points from neighbours Kilsheelan United on Sunday last.
They were in front inside four minutes when the home defence were left rooted to the spot as Ashley Lazlett found space behind them and made no mistake from close range. But they found themselves a man down ten minutes before the break losing their keeper after he handled outside the area, giving the home side some hope that they might get something from the rest of the game.
But eight minutes into the second period the ten men doubled their lead when Lazlett again struck, this time reacting fastest when the home side didn’t clear a corner.
The home side almost pulled a goal back 20 minutes from time but the effort came back off a post, and then lost a player of their own ten minutes from the end.
The visitors wrapped up the points with a late goal from Ryan Hicks who fired in from the edge of the area after more lax defending.

