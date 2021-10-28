Tipperary County Council and Sean Ross Group continue to engage

Following the publication of the Mother and Baby Home Commission of Investigation Report in January 2021, Tipperary County Council and the Sean Ross Group “We are Still here” set up a working committee to explore avenues to assist the former residents of Sean Ross in whatever way possible, focusing on the Commission’s report recommendations.

The working group comprising representatives of the Council including the Council’s Cathaoirleach Cllr Marie Murphy, Councillors Michael Smith and Mary Hanna Hourigan, Chief Executive Mr Joe MacGrath, Meetings Administrator Mr Ger Walsh and Archivist Ms Rachel Granville together with Sean Ross representatives Ms Teresa Collins, Mr. Patrick McDermott and Mr Joe Pryce have met twice to date in 2021.

The main focus of the group to date has been on the following areas:

• Access to Archival Records on Sean Ross

• Facilitation of scans or excavations of the Burial site at Sean Ross

• Future Memorialisation of the Sean Ross site

The group will continue to meet to progress these matters.

The members of We are Still Here, Sean Ross Abbey Ireland, would like to thank Tipperary County Council for the steadfast support shown in assisting in our efforts to-date. The level of engagement they have shown is an example to all and we hope similar efforts will be made by all local authorities who are called upon to assist in this manner.

Our deep appreciation must be expressed to Tony Donlan, owner of lands at Sean Ross Abbey, whose unwavering cooperation and facilitation is indispensable.

We would also like to extend our thanks to the public representatives – locally and nationally - who have assisted us and campaigned on our behalf, and to Co Tipperary’s media organisations for ensuring that purpose of our campaign and the challenges faced by everyone affected by the history of Ireland’s Mother and Baby Homes are properly documented, represented, and kept in the public eye.

It is important that cooperation like we have seen from Tipperary County Council and the other parties mentioned, is replicated across this country for the many survivors, families and representatives of those whose lives were irreparably changed by their treatment at Mother and Baby Homes.

It is crucial that the supports needed for everybody concerned, and the commitments were already given, are delivered upon in a timely manner and without impediment.

Looking ahead, we expect to hold an occasion of remembrance for all those affected by Sean Ross Abbey at a date to be announced in September 2022.