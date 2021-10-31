Tipperary authors are nominated for An Post Irish Book awards

Moneygall author Eimear Ryan: nominated for an An Post Irish Book award
Two Tipperary authors have been shortlisted for this year’s An Post Irish Book awards.
Multi-award winning Nenagh author Dónal Ryan, has been shortlisted for the Library Association of Ireland Author of the Year award, which is a new category in this year’s awards, while Moneygall author Eimear Ryan has been listed in the Sunday Independent Newcomer-of-the-Year category for her book Holding Her Breath (Sandycove).
The award winners will be announced on November 23 in Dublin.
