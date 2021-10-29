Drom & Inch GAA club notes

Intermediate Hurling: Our intermediate hurlers were defeated by Knockavilla Kickhams in the county quarter final recently in Clonoulty. This unfortunately ends their interest in this years competition. We would like to thank all the players & management for their efforts this year.

Intermediate Football: Our footballers defeated Golden Kilfeakle in the county quarter final last weekend by one point. They now advance to the county semi final. Fixture TBC.

U-17 Hurling: Hard luck to our U-17's who were defeated in the county final recently by Knockavilla Kickhams. Their attentions now turn towards football and take on Gortnahoe in the first round of the Mid championship this Sunday morning. Time TBC.

U-11 Hurling: Well done to our U-11's who took part in the Pakie Ryan Memorial tournament in Drombane on Monday and winning the cup competition. We thank Upperchurch Drombane GAA for inviting us to take part.

AGM: Our Annual General Meeting will take place on Saturday 27th November at 8pm in the clubhouse in The Ragg. Nominations & motions will only be accepted via nomination papers which must be sent to Trevor Hassett no later than Monday 8th November. Nomination papers have been issued to club member emails or can be retrieved directly from Trevor Hassett.

ClubZap: Keep up to date with live scores, fixtures & results by downloading the official club app ClubZap free online.