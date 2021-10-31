Templederry put Cashel to the sword in Tipperary's Seamus O'Riain Cup semi-final

SEAMUS O’RIAIN CUP SEMI-FINAL



TEMPLEDERRY 4-23 CASHEL KING CORMACS 1-11



North Tipperary side Templederry comfortably booked their place in this year’s Seamus O’Riain Cup final with a 22 points mauling of Cashel King Cormacs on a wet and wind-swept Sunday afternoon at The Ragg.



The foundation for the victory was laid good and early by Templederry who, taking advantage of the elements, cracked in two goals in the opening 13 minutes and went to the first half water break leading by a not insignificant nine points at 2-7 to 0-4.



By the half-time whistle the game was effectively over as a contest when the Cormac McGrath managed Templederry had stretched that lead to all of 14 points, 3-13 to 1-5. And when two minutes before the interval Cashel’s centre-forward Devon Ryan was red-carded - shortly after he had goaled himself - there was to be no way back for the west Tipperary outfit even with the strong wind at their backs post-interval.



Cashel emerged for the second half attempting to chase a lost cause but with the Templederry rearguard standing firm, the northerners had edged further ahead to lead by 17 points at the three-quarter mark, 3-21 to 1-10.



The two-pronged coup de grace of a disappointing encounter arrived before at the end of the fourth quarter with Templederry’s fourth goal, soon to be followed by the dismissal of Cashel’s best player Eoghan Connolly for another straight red. Mercifully, referee Sean Everard then decided to blow up a little early to avoid any further misery being heaped upon a well-beaten King Cormacs.



Cashel had started the game soundly with two fine Ger Browne points on either side of Matthew Hogan’s opening point for Templederry. However, in the third minute Templederry took the lead with the first of their goals, a bullet of an effort to the top of the net from their captain Gearóid Ryan. Three further points from Sean Ryan, Adrian Ryan (from half-way) and Gearóid Ryan had Templederry well settled, leading 1-4 to 0-2 after nine minutes of play.



Devon Ryan’s first free for Cashel followed but was just a brief reprieve with Templederry’s second goal arriving in the 13th minute. An intelligent crossfield pass from Odhrán Murphy fed Sean Ryan who unselfishly set up Pádraig O’Leary to goal.



When Sean Ryan used the wind well to point shortly afterwards, followed by an Eanna Murray free, Templederry were 2-6 to 0-3 up and in a hurry to bury the opposition it seemed.



Devon Ryan’s 16th minute point - their first from play in 13 minutes - preceded a bizarre point for Templederry. A Cashel sideline ball on their own 45 metres was sent backwards and wide before Eanna Murray punished the error with the resultant 65 right on the stroke of the first half water break. The omens certainly weren’t looking good for the King Cormacs.



With a sense that their opponents were now on the ropes, Templederry emerged for the second quarter in a thoroughly focused manner intent on finishing the game off. And they did.



Following a super point from the wing by Padraig O’Leary, Templederry’s third goal came in the 19th minute, created and finished by Ryans with Gearóid and Sean involved in setting up Adrian who finished clinically. At 3-8 to 0-4 after just 20 minutes of play this game was now over as a contest.



Adrian Ryan stretched that advantage to 14 points before the game was held up with an injury to Michael Ryan, an increasingly frustrated Cashel fortunate not to be reduced to 14 men for a wild enough pull on Templederry’s Michael Ryan.



Two Eanna Ryan frees separated a similar score for Cashel’s Devon Ryan, leaving the one-sided scoreline reading 3-11 to 0-5 with 30 minutes gone on the clock. But there was still a bit to happen before the break.



Adrian Ryan pointed for Templederry after a fine clearance by Darragh Carey to which Cashel responded with a goal of their own. A close-in free for Devon Ryan saw him take advantage of the assumption he would point it, but instead he superbly placed the ball into the top corner (through the net). That piece of magic though was to be his last action of the day, as two minutes later the former Kickhams man was red-carded, his indiscretion also sparking a flare-up. A Sean Ryan point brought the first half to a close with Templederry 3-13 to 1-5 ahead, home and hosed almost.



An early attempt at goal in the third quarter by Ger Browne was superbly saved by Tim McCutcheon and it was Templederry who had the first three points of the half from Eanna Murray (two frees) and again from the impressive Adrian Ryan.



Four of the next five points went Cashel’s way from Ger Browne (2, one free), Ross Bonnar and Aaron Moloney with Gearóid Ryan tagging one for Templederry who were still 3-17 to 1-9 ahead after 37 minutes.



The point-taking ability of Templederry was excellent all day with Padraig O'Leary and Sean Ryan adding to the Cashel woes with further white flags.



After Eoghan Connolly pointed a Cashel free he had won himself, Templederry finished the third quarter with two of their own from play from captain Gearóid Ryan and midfielder Odhan Murphy sending them to the second half water break with a cushion of 17 points, 3-21 to 1-10.



Cashel’s final score of a forgetful Halloween Day game came 12 minutes from the end, a huge free from inside his own half on the sideline by Nathan Ryan. Points from Sean Ryan and Adrian Ryan extended the Templederry lead further before the final score and goal of the day arrived. A ball played in by Gearóid Ryan was fielded by Sean Ryan who rounded his marker to bury the sliotar. In a warning to Killenaule, who they will now meet in the final, Templederry certainly know how to exploit a full-back line when the opportunities present themselves.

