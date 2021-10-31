Tipperary woman takes up new golf club PGA professional

Congratulations and best wishes to Marian Riordan who has taken up the position as Club PGA Professional at the Dundrum House Hotel and Golf resort.
MARIAN RIORDAN
From a well known GAA family with her father TJ, brother Colm and uncle Nico all fairly competitive golfers in their own right, Marian having forged out an illustrious and successful golfing career on the Irish and International circuit had been Golf Professional at the Great National Ballykisteen Hotel and Golf club for the last ten years prior to taking up her new appointment.
Well done Marian and continued success in the next leg of your career.
