Tipperary children enjoyed their treat of a Halloween Disco

Enjoying the fun of the Halloween Disco at St Paul's Community Centre, Clogheen on Sunday night.
HALLOWEEN DISCO WAS A GREAT SUCCESS
There was a very well attended disco was on last Sunday at St Paul's Community Centre in Clogheen and everyone thoroughly enjoyed the occasion.
The DJ on the day was Jason O’Gorman and the children had great fun.
A big thank you to Rosie English who organised the event and to St Paul’s in Clogheen.
