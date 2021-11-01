Search

01/11/2021

Evan McGuire goal sees Clonmel Town advance in Munster Junior Cup

Evan McGuire goal sees Clonmel Town advance in Munster Junior Cup

Evan Maguire's goal was enough to see Clonmel Town progress at the expense of a brave Vee Rovers in the Munster Junior Cup on Sunday last.

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

MUNSTER JUNIOR CUP ROUND 2

CLONMEL TOWN 1 VEE ROVERS 0

On a wet and windy afternoon Clonmel Town and Vee Rovers served up a proper cup tie with both sides embracing the physical battle. Vee started brightly and forced the home side back but Adrian Cleere and Alan Lonergan repelled everything the away side threw at them.
Evan McGuire was a constant out ball for Town and the home side started to gain control of the game and created a series of half chances without really testing the visiting keeper.
Shane McGrath was a constant presence in midfield for Vee and his quality on the ball was evident but the Town back four stood firm throughout a wind and rain swept first half.
The best chance arrived just before the interval as great play from Keith Guiry and Alan O’Donnell released the impressive Niall O’Brien whose effort beat the Vee keeper but also the far post.
Half-time saw the sides deadlocked as the weather continued to deteriorate.
Town began the second period brightly and the pressure told when a defence splitting pass from Keith Browne released Evan McGuire who slipped the ball past the advancing keeper to fire his side into the lead.
In truth it was a lead they never looked like relinquishing. Rhys O’Regan and Keith Cashman’s introduction saw the hosts create several good opportunities but a gallant Vee Rovers ensured the contest was decided by the narrowest of margins.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media