Evan McGuire goal sees Clonmel Town advance in Munster Junior Cup

Evan Maguire's goal was enough to see Clonmel Town progress at the expense of a brave Vee Rovers in the Munster Junior Cup on Sunday last.
MUNSTER JUNIOR CUP ROUND 2
CLONMEL TOWN 1 VEE ROVERS 0
On a wet and windy afternoon Clonmel Town and Vee Rovers served up a proper cup tie with both sides embracing the physical battle. Vee started brightly and forced the home side back but Adrian Cleere and Alan Lonergan repelled everything the away side threw at them.
Evan McGuire was a constant out ball for Town and the home side started to gain control of the game and created a series of half chances without really testing the visiting keeper.
Shane McGrath was a constant presence in midfield for Vee and his quality on the ball was evident but the Town back four stood firm throughout a wind and rain swept first half.
The best chance arrived just before the interval as great play from Keith Guiry and Alan O’Donnell released the impressive Niall O’Brien whose effort beat the Vee keeper but also the far post.
Half-time saw the sides deadlocked as the weather continued to deteriorate.
Town began the second period brightly and the pressure told when a defence splitting pass from Keith Browne released Evan McGuire who slipped the ball past the advancing keeper to fire his side into the lead.
In truth it was a lead they never looked like relinquishing. Rhys O’Regan and Keith Cashman’s introduction saw the hosts create several good opportunities but a gallant Vee Rovers ensured the contest was decided by the narrowest of margins.
