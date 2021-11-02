Three founding members of a Tipperary athletic club are honoured

The founding members of the BCAC were honoured with a surprise evening of song, reminiscing and entertainment in St Paul’s, Clogheen recently.
BCAC Athletic Club
The three stalwarts were Paddy Normoyle, Pat Flynn and Paudie Hartigan who gave everything to this club to win All Irelands, county finals and many more accolades.
Tipp Fm Down Your Way will air this evening on their programme on next Saturday.
What a great way to honour these three greats of the athletic scene.
