Tennis in Tipperary: Aidan and Teresa are singles champions in 2021

TENNIS

It has been a very busy time in Hillview with the tennis club championships, the first doubles badminton tournament for 18 months and various pitch and putt competitions.

Tennis - Hillview Sports Club’s Tennis Championships have come to an end after a week of super tennis played to a very high standard at all levels. A huge thank you to our annual sponsors Ryan Motor Power, car dealers Clonmel. The winners of the tennis championships prizes were presented by Seamus O’ Doherty (president).

The winner of the men’s singles was Aidan Barry and the ladies ladies was won by Teresa Drohan. The full results were: Men’s Class 1,2,3 Singles: Winner: Aidan Barry, Runner-up: Gerry Burke.

Men’s Doubles Class 1,2,3 Winners: Martin Ormond and Mick Prendergast, runners-up : Paddy Phelan and Declan Tarrant.

Ladies Class 1, 2, 3 Singles Winner: Teresa Drohan, runner-up: Cora Morrissey.

Mixed Doubles Class 1,2,3: winners: Teresa Drohan and Declan Tarrant, runners-up: Yvonne Carolan and Martin Ormond.

Men’s Class 4 Singles: winner: Johnny Coleman, runner-up: Richard Thompson.

Men’s Doubles Class 4,5 winners: Johnny Coleman and John Morris, runners-up: Aidan Gaughran and Jonathan Cooney.

Men’s Class 5 Singles winner: Dave Johnston, runner-up: Noel Cosgrave.

Ladies Singles Class 5 winner: Mairead O’Toole, runner-up: Jennifer Quinlan

Mixed Doubles Class 5 Winner: Margaret Foley and Annmaria Quigley, runners-up: Deirdre Garrett and Gail Johnson.

Thanks to all our members who took part and we look forward to a bigger and better championships in 2022. The next competition is the Winter League to be played on Monday and Wednesday evenings.

Vets- Mike Prendergast continued his good form by winning 2 vets events in Kilkenny, teaming up with Dick McCarthy in the men’s doubles and Marie Duffy in the mixed.

PITCH AND PUTT

There has been plenty of action on the pitch and putt course of late with Marco Comerford winning the McInerney Cup and Kyle Kennedy wining the gross.

In the Millea Cup, Nora Whelan was the nett winner and Kathleen Shanley won the gross. Congratulations to Mathew Buckley who won the Co Tipperary Juvenile match play event and to Paul Sweeney who was runner-up in the Co senior event.

Next week is the annual Paddy Power Shield, which is a mixed scramble. Also worthy of note is our Lady Captain’s achievements this season, as she has won six Scratch Cups throughout Munster.