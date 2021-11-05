Search

05/11/2021

Tipperary motorist fined €200 for not having child restrained in car seat

Tipperary motorist fined €200 for not having child restrained in car seat

A child was found sitting unrestrained on a lady’s lap in the back of a vehicle, Nenagh Court was told.

Garda Paul Hogan told the court that when he stopped Edward Harty of 8 Parkmore, Roscrea, on February 10, 2020, at Parkmore, he noticed the child, who was not three years of age, was not strapped in securely.

Garda Hogan said that Mr Harty did not have insurance for the vehicle and there was no tax disc displayed on it.

Judge Mary Cashen fined Mr Harty €200 for allowing a child to be carried in a vehicle without the proper restraint.

She fined him €300 for no tax displayed and disqualified him from driving for two years, with a fine of €350, for no insurance.

Recognizance in Mr Harty’s own bond were fixed at €300.

