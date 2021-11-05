Limerick motorist stopped by gardaí in Tipperary had cannabis in his car

A motorist who was stopped and searched by gardaí outside Nenagh was found to have cannabis in his car.
Paul Power of 70 Fairgreen, Ballysimon Road, Limerick, pleaded to possession of cannabis at Tullaheady, Nenagh, on September 4, 2018. The court heard the value of the cannabis was €20 and Mr Power said it was for his own personal use.
Mr Power has 27 previous convictions; the last was in 2012.
Judge Mary Cashen applied the Probation Act on the basis Mr Power had not come to garda attention since.
Congratulations to Thomas Hickey on winning the jackpot of €5,800 in the Cahir GAA Club Draw the Joker lottery last week.
The late Paddy Byrne (third from right back row) pictured with the Mick Del Orchestra. Paddy, originally from south Kilkenny, lived in the Old Bridge area of Clonmel.
