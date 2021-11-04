Tipperary gardaí recover farm items believed to have been stolen in Limerick search

Accountability within An Garda Síochána being discussed
A number of items believed to have been stolen in a burglary outside Nenagh were recovered in Limerick, according to Nenagh gardaí.
The burglary was reported at Ballywilliam, Nenagh, around midnight last Thursday.
Farming equipment, including water troughs, was among the items stolen.
Gardaí investigating this incident, with the aid of CCTV obtained a search warrant which was executed in the Limerick area last Saturday.
A number of the stolen items were recovered and investigations are ongoing.
