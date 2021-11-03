Search

Tipperary TD welcomes news Templemore secondary school is to go to construction

Jackie Cahill TD: welcomed news on Templemore school

tipperary star reporter

news@tipperarylive.ie

Our Lady’s Secondary School in Templemore has received permission to proceed to construction from Minister for Education Norma Foley, Tipperary Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill has confirmed.

This approval allows the school to proceed with the demolition of an old, existing building to be replaced with a new building, inclusive of two new classrooms as part of an ASD unit.

Deputy Cahill welcomed this positive news for education and inclusive education in Templemore and surrounding areas.

“I would like to congratulate school principal Patricia Higgins and the board of management on their successful application and I would like to thank Minister Norma Foley for her work on this also," said Deputy Cahill.

He said that the state-of-the-art development with ASD unit included will be a great addition to the school, the town of Templemore, and surrounding areas, and will be of benefit for many generations to come.

