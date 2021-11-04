Thurles blaze being investigated by Gardaí

Fire crews spent a significant number of hours tackling a blaze in Thurles last night.
The fire occurred at four derelict houses in the Stradavoher area of the town with the alarm raised yesterday evening.
Units from Thurles and Templemore attended along with a hydraulic platform from Nenagh to deal with a fire across the derelict dwellings.
Investigations into the cause of the blaze are ongoing and any information from the public can be given to Thurles Gardaí on 0504 25100.
One of the many photos to feature in the Thurles Sarsfields history book Vol 2, which be launched on Friday evening
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.