Tidy Towns results out tomorrow - one town in Tipperary holds its breath

After a difficult 18 months the members of Cahir Tidy Towns eagerly await the results of the National competition on this Friday to determine their fate in the 2021 competition.

While they would like to think enough was done to earn a medal you can never tell on the day of judging how the town looked or if enough was done in recycling, biodiversity, community engagement and general sustainability. A point either way can be the difference of winning or losing a medal.

Over the past few years there have been great improvements in many categories as we work through a three year plan. The town looked as good as it could and with improvements to many of our walking paths and trails it’s in the judges hands now.

Whatever the results we will be working towards next year over the coming weeks and it’s great that the Swiss Walk is open once again from the Gates to the Bridge. There will be some planting on this patch in the coming weeks and without the ORIS funding and the persistence of Tipperary County Council this would not be possible.

From this week the path from the Swiss Bridge to the end of the Fisherman’s Path will be closed for resurfacing and this will also greatly add to the amenities of the town. We will be planting trees inside the fence in the Inch Field in the coming weeks thanks to our sponsorship with ABP and the tree project promotion. We will plant fruit trees on the Swiss walk in the coming weeks too and all these will add greatly to the aesthetics of the popular walk.

We are also removing old planting and recycling it for the next season before we start planning for Santa Claus on the weekend of the December 3, 4 & 5 and the switching on of the lights and the tractor run.

Big plans are ahead so keep an eye on weekly notes for updates as we change focus.

There was a huge drinks can collection once again last Saturday so thank you to all who saved them for us.

Please keep up the good work in helping our recycling initiative and help us maximise our fundraising before the end of year.