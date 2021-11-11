Thurles CBS edge past Flannan's in Harty Cup opener

Thurles CBS 2-20

St Flannan's 1-21

Thurles CBS got their Harty Cup campaign off to an impressive start with a narrow two-point win over reigning champions St Flannan's in Littleton on Wednesday afternoon last.

Two goals from Joe Maher were central to Thurles inflicting a first-round defeat on their Clare opponents, which means they will play Our Lady’s Templemore in the second round later this month.

St Flannan’s took an early lead at Littleton when they goaled in the 8th minute, but the first of Joe Maher’s majors arrived shortly after to move Thurles CBS in front.

Proceedings were deadlocked at 1-11 apiece turning around for the second period, with Maher doubling his goal tally two minutes into the second half as the Tipperary school went five clear (2-14 to 1-12).

St Flannan’s did close the gap to the minimum as the second half wore on, but Brendan Bugler’s charges, in the end, were unable to prevent a Thurles win.

Loughmore Castleiney's Ciaran McCormack struck 0-8 points for the winners, including six frees, while Maher finished with 2-1, with Golden Kilfeacle star Jack Leamy throwing over 0-4 points from play.

Holycross player Jimmy Lahart and Joe Egan registered 0-3 and 0-2 points respectively, while there were notable displays further back the field from defenders Stephen Walsh and Joe Caesar in the half-back line and Ciaran Woodlock in the full-back line.

This result will now see Thurles play Our Lady’s Templemore in the second round later this month, the latter falling to Cashel Community School yesterday afternoon on a 2-22 to 1-14 scoreline.