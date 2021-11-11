Search

11/11/2021

Thurles CBS edge past Flannan's in Harty Cup opener

Thurles CBS edge past Flannan's in Harty Cup opener

Reporter:

Reporter

Thurles CBS 2-20

St Flannan's 1-21

Thurles CBS got their Harty Cup campaign off to an impressive start with a narrow two-point win over reigning champions St Flannan's in Littleton on Wednesday afternoon last.

Two goals from Joe Maher were central to Thurles inflicting a first-round defeat on their Clare opponents, which means they will play Our Lady’s Templemore in the second round later this month.

St Flannan’s took an early lead at Littleton when they goaled in the 8th minute, but the first of Joe Maher’s majors arrived shortly after to move Thurles CBS in front.

Proceedings were deadlocked at 1-11 apiece turning around for the second period, with Maher doubling his goal tally two minutes into the second half as the Tipperary school went five clear (2-14 to 1-12).

St Flannan’s did close the gap to the minimum as the second half wore on, but Brendan Bugler’s charges, in the end, were unable to prevent a Thurles win.

Loughmore Castleiney's Ciaran McCormack struck 0-8 points for the winners, including six frees, while Maher finished with 2-1, with Golden Kilfeacle star Jack Leamy throwing over 0-4 points from play.

Holycross player Jimmy Lahart and Joe Egan registered 0-3 and 0-2 points respectively, while there were notable displays further back the field from defenders Stephen Walsh and Joe Caesar in the half-back line and Ciaran Woodlock in the full-back line.

This result will now see Thurles play Our Lady’s Templemore in the second round later this month, the latter falling to Cashel Community School yesterday afternoon on a 2-22 to 1-14 scoreline.

Tipperary council issues call out to artists to get involved in next year's Bealtaine Festival

Templemore Athletic Club AGM

Templemore Athletic Clubs first A.G.M. in two years will take place on Friday November 26 at 8pm in St. Marys Hall, Church Street, Templemore

Tipperary council secures €250,000 grant to create public gardens at Clonmel's Suir Island

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media