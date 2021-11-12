Listening support service a vailable in Tipperary

A C-Saw phone service is available every Friday and Saturday from 6pm to 9pm.
This is a listening ear for anyone going through a hard time, struggling from day to day or just in need of a supportive chat. This service will be available going forward for the same days and times.
Contact : 0871755750 for the phone listening service. We can call you back or text whichever is more comfortable
Please note this number is only available during the quoted hours.
The section of the Swiss Walk that has been closed for the past few weeks reopened last Friday, November 5
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.